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…knock knock! by jlbshong
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…knock knock!

My little grandson peering through a sunlit, rained on, dirty sliding door! Spring weather brings Spring cleaning! 🤣
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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