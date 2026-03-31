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8 / 365
…knock knock!
My little grandson peering through a sunlit, rained on, dirty sliding door! Spring weather brings Spring cleaning! 🤣
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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