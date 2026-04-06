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Stay On Track!
Driving down my road headed home I caught this train between our pond and Puget Sound! Such a treat at sunset.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
6th April 2026 6:19pm
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tracks
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sunset
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train
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water
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pond
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sound
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