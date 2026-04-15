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24 / 365
Divine!
A pretty inspirational, calm sunset here tonight while so much of the country is getting slammed with devastating weather. Many good thoughts going out!
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
15th April 2026 7:24pm
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Joan
ace
What a stunning view!
April 16th, 2026
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