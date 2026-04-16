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Fun With Currents!
Beautiful current pattern tonight. Reminded me of coffee foam art! Clouds and sunbeams were a bonus. Chilly, pretty evening.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
16th April 2026 6:37pm
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water
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patterns
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currents
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