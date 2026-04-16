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Fun With Currents! by jlbshong
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Fun With Currents!

Beautiful current pattern tonight. Reminded me of coffee foam art! Clouds and sunbeams were a bonus. Chilly, pretty evening.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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