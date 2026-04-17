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26 / 365
Maple Bliss
Needs no explanation!
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
26
photos
4
followers
7
following
7% complete
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Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
17th April 2026 9:55am
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Tags
waffle
,
syrup
,
maple
,
breakfast
,
bliss
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