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Trade Places? by jlbshong
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Trade Places?

A very calm day on Puget Sound! A treat for paddle boarding or kayaking!
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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