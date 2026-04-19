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Fish On!
My neighbor’s happy, new wind sock! Loving it!
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
28
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7
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
19th April 2026 2:54pm
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