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VACANCY! by jlbshong
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VACANCY!

Fun with yard art! Yay for Spring! 🐦
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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