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Smorgasbord!
Up in the beautiful countryside today!
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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21st April 2026 2:17pm
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