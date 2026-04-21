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Smorgasbord! by jlbshong
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Smorgasbord!

Up in the beautiful countryside today!
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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