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Negative Energy by jlbshong
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Negative Energy

Time for fresh tulips and some positive vibes!
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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Joan ace
I think that owl is trying hard to send some positive vibes!
April 22nd, 2026  
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