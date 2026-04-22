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31 / 365
Negative Energy
Time for fresh tulips and some positive vibes!
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
22nd April 2026 10:39am
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flowers
,
tulips
,
energy
,
vibes
Joan
ace
I think that owl is trying hard to send some positive vibes!
April 22nd, 2026
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