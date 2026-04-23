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32 / 365
Shire-like!
New, dense, soft moss atop our mail box roof! So lush!
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
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23rd April 2026 6:43pm
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Yes! Where are the Hobbits?
April 24th, 2026
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