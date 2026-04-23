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Shire-like! by jlbshong
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Shire-like!

New, dense, soft moss atop our mail box roof! So lush!
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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Joan ace
Yes! Where are the Hobbits?
April 24th, 2026  
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