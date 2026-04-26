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Flyin’ high! by jlbshong
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Flyin’ high!

Aerial shot of West Seattle/Alkai Point!
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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