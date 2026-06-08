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Hot!
Nice outdoor fire on a cool night!
8th June 2026
8th Jun 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
112
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Photo Details
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3
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2
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th June 2026 9:26pm
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fire
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orange
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I can feel the warmth
July 13th, 2026
Marj
ace
Perfect way to spend a cool evening. Nice shot
July 13th, 2026
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