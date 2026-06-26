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The Race Is On!
Flying alongside our ferry in the San Juan Islands! So fun! So beautiful! Just needed an orca to pop up!
26th June 2026
26th Jun 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2026 3:06pm
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
The San Juan is so beautiful love photograph I used to live in Poulsbo Washington
June 27th, 2026
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