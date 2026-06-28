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97 / 365
Double Vision
One of my fave reflection spots at Picnic Point, WA!
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2026 2:13pm
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reflection
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water
Babs
ace
Lovely reflections
June 29th, 2026
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