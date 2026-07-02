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Ferry Fun
This adorable ferry cruised by today! Such a treat!
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2026 10:45am
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