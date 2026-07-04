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Light Whip, Please! by jlbshong
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Light Whip, Please!

Someone was introduced to whipped cream!
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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