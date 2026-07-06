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Yard Art
I love what I call my “tacky yard art”! This globe is one of the less tacky pieces that adds fun color for summer.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
6th July 2026 3:58pm
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glass
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blues
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art
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globe
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yard
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