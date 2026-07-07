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Lucky Shot by jlbshong
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Lucky Shot

My fave eagle pic to date. What an impressive bird!
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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