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…my perspective!
It’s a long way down to my backyard!
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
114
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14
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
11th July 2026 1:24pm
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