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…my perspective! by jlbshong
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…my perspective!

It’s a long way down to my backyard!
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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