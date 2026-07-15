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115 / 365
A Little Piece of Heaven
The beautiful PNW.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
115
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15
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14
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2
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2
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
6th June 2026 8:27pm
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water
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seattle
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pnw
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Neat composition. Beautiful spot.
July 16th, 2026
Joan
ace
Great composition!
July 16th, 2026
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