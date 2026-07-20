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120 / 365
Goodnight Moon
Playing with nighttime phone pics. Focus & glare is tough.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
120
photos
15
followers
14
following
32% complete
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2026 8:45pm
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night
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moon
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