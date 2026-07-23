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Sad Smokey Sunset by jlbshong
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Sad Smokey Sunset

Sign of the times. Washington’s Olympic Mountains choking in smoke from several states and Canada. So sorry for those places.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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