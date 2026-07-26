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Good Morning, Beautiful!
Always a welcome surprise!
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
126
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2026 7:34pm
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