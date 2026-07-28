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Noodle Bathing
Learning to make homemade noodles for the first time! Quite the experience! Very gratifying and very tasty! Time-consuming!
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
129
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15
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15
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Photo Details
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1
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
26th July 2026 11:44am
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bath
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noodles
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cooking
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homemade
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