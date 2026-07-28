Previous
Next
Noodle Bathing by jlbshong
128 / 365

Noodle Bathing

Learning to make homemade noodles for the first time! Quite the experience! Very gratifying and very tasty! Time-consuming!
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact