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Bon appétit! by jlbshong
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Bon appétit!

The aftermath and results of homemade noodle making! Woo hoo!
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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