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133 / 365
Jiminy!
Cute little green guy on my car tonight!
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Jennifer Shong
@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
133
photos
15
followers
15
following
36% complete
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Photo Details
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1
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
3rd August 2026 7:01pm
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green
,
bug
,
cricket
,
jimminy
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