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Orange Haze by jlbshong
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Orange Haze

Another smokey sunset. Poor Spokane, WA. Just devastating.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Jennifer Shong

@jlbshong
I live in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by water and mountains! I grew up with a dad and brother who loved cameras and photography! My dad...
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