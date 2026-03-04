Previous
cardinal 365 project-3
3 / 365

cardinal 365 project-3

My son spotted this Cardinal while we were reading outside. I grabbed my camera and shot this just in the nick of time.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Jen Leutzinger

@jleutz
