Pareidolia by jlmather
Pareidolia

Android Imaginations III. I took my pet robot down to the woods today, thinking that it would be in for a big surprise. It could only see humanoid faces, so I had to point out the bear.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

John Mather

