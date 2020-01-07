Previous
post holiday slump by jmac45
1 / 365

post holiday slump

just found out about this site and excited to give it a try! my first photo is of my favorite coworker, who went back to work with me this week, after a little holiday break. she’s not my usual photography material, but she’s the cutest!
7th January 2020

Jamie M.

@jmac45
lover of light, dogs, mochas, the beach, and fast cars. based in san diego, but roaming everywhere possible. . i have been a photographer for 10+...
