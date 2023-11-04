Previous
It’s a Saturday, so it’s off to Busy Beans for coffee and to catchup on the reading. It was a busy week, with Thursday the whole day at Guy’s, which meant that I had to take the whole day off. Wednesday was performing the maintenance on the PICC line, and still being supervised by a District Nurse. We went back to the Black Horse for dinner. My son wasn’t feeling well and brought up just before we ordered food, thankfully, that was the only misfortune we had. As you can see, Redhill has put up The Town Christmas Tree.
