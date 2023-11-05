Previous
Sunday! And what a surprise I got this morning when I left home for my coffee. It was The Annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. The cars drive right in front of our home every year, and I forgot it was happening today. The first event took place in 1896, but it was only from 1927 that it became an annual event. It is the longest-running motoring event and to qualify the must have been built before 1905. It starts in Hyde Park at around 7:00am and finish at Brighton, which is a distance of 87km. It is not a race, and in fact there is a speed limit 20mph (32km/h) imposed. The order the cars finish is never posted and all cars finishing by 16:30 are awarded a medal
