23 / 365
Buddha Altar
A Buddhist Home Altar flanked by two Bodhisattvas; Quan Yin and Kshitigharbha
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
José Maria
@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and due to my job, it has taken me...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th November 2023 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
buddha
,
kshitigharbha
,
‘quan
,
yin’
,
‘home
,
altar’
