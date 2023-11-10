Previous
Royal Earlswood Park by jmdeabreu
26 / 365

Royal Earlswood Park

This grade II cluster of buildings in a beautiful park, was originally known as Earlswood Asylum for Idiots and Imbeciles and was built in 1847. It housed 500 inmates. It later changed its name to The Royal Earlswood Hospital. The buildings have been converted into very expensive apartments, the cheapest one-bedroom units sell for around £250,000. Living here gives you access to the beautifully manicured gardens, its own private gym and a swimming pool. Strange that now people pay a fortune to live in what was once an asylum! The building was used in the Netflix's The Crown.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and due to my job, it has taken me...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise