Redhill Aerodrome

IATA Code: KRH It has 3 grass runways with the longest having a length of 2,943 ft, with an elevation of 222 ft. The aerodrome was established in 1933 and primarily used for private flying and as an alternative airfield to Croydon Airport. A flying school was formed in 1937 and closed in 1940 due to the war. It then became an operational RAF station. Not only did it accommodate British squadrons, but also squadrons from Poland and Canada. During the war, it housed around 800 personnel. Between the period from 1954 and into the 1980’s some buildings were used by the Home Office for the storage of "materials that may be necessary in cases of national emergency". Since 1959, the airfield has been operated for private flying and training, with an emphasis on helicopter operators. Pilots can use all three grass runways.