Church of St Margaret of Antioch, Ifield

Tonight we attended a concert where an Opera friend sang some beautiful songs from various operas. They also played a beautiful piano solo called Malagueña by Ernesto Lecuona. This church was established in1215, the year of the Magna Carta signing. St Margaret’s has been a place of worship and pilgrimage for over 800 years. A Grade 1 listed building with highly distinctive decoration – and the burial place of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The present stone building is believed to stand on the site of an older wooden church—possibly dating from the 10th or 11th century. The are several interesting gravestones. A large table tomb at the west end of the churchyard is listed separately by English Heritage as a Grade II-listed structure, which dates from about 1800