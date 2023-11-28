Previous
Cyclist in the Moonlight by jmdeabreu
Cyclist in the Moonlight

Richmond Park for me is The best park in London, and when I moved into the UK, I spent much time here doing lots of soul searching, reading and meditating. It is 2,500 acres, which makes it 6 times bigger than Hyde Park and 3 times bigger than Central Park. The park's perimeter (excluding the golf course) is approximately 6.7 miles long, making it England's second largest park. The park has a very large flock of wild deer, apparently around 650. I’ve been in the park several times when these deer have walked right up close to me. In 1625 Charles I brought his court to Richmond Palace to escape an outbreak of plague in London and turned the area on the hill above Richmond into a park for the hunting of red and fallow deer. Tonight only the pedestrian gates were opened and they were culling deer ☹️
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

José Maria

Dorothy ace
I agree it’s a fabulous park!
November 29th, 2023  
