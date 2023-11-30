Guys and The Shard

It was back to Guys Hospital today, and this time a different perspective of The Shard, with Guys Hospital campus in the foreground. The hospital building has 34 floors and is the third tallest hospital building in the world, standing at 149. They are world famous, not just for quality of their care, but also for their ground breaking research, innovation and teaching. Guy's Hospital dates from the early 1720s, when it was founded by philanthropist Thomas Guy, who had made a fortune as a printer of Bibles and greatly increased it by speculating in the South Sea Bubble. It was originally established as a hospital to treat 'incurables' discharged from St Thomas' Hospital.