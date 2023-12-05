The Monster Force

When you’re battling with the C-Monster in your brain, besides your own faith, resilience and strength, you need external help. And this comes in the form of some strong IV stuff as well as a whole squad of oral ones. Sometimes you get knocked for a six, and your days are spent in bed as you’re too weak, but you know you have these that continue whilst you’re out. Fortunately, the side effects have not been as bad, and we’ve only had to contend with a small amount of nausea, but unfortunately a huge dose of fatigue. The other side effect which has baffled everyone has been the persistent hiccups - and I mean persistent, non-stop day and night for weeks! My son calls himself O Lutador - which is a fighter in Portuguese, and he has strong faith that he’ll beat this!