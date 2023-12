The Gingerbread Hut

So we’ve reached this time of the year when all the Christmas Parties are happening! Tonight was one of the first ones. Because the majority of us work remotely, there were quite a few colleagues I had not met face-to-fave yet, and we decided to have an unofficial pre-Christmas dinner this evening. So for the next two evenings I’ll be staying at the Delta holiday and have loads of meetings. This Gingerbread Hut was in the lobby across the hall from the Wishing Christmas Tree