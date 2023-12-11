Previous
Chemo-day

Guy’s Cancer Centre opened in September 2016, at a cost of £160 milllion. The centre was designed in collaboration with the patients. In fact, they were consulted at every stage and no decision was made without them. Their views were welcomed, listened to and acted on. Locating radiotherapy treatment above ground in response to patient feedback is just one of many examples. It’s actually the first cancer centre in Europe to provide radiotherapy treatment above ground level after patients said this would make a huge difference to them. It brought together most treatment under one roof – previously cancer care was provided in 13 different locations in eight different buildings on the St Thomas’ and Guy’s sites.
