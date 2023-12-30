Does the slipper fit?

I think Marilyn lied when she sang the very famous song in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. This morning we drove from Switzerland back into Innsbruck. We didn’t stop there, as today was all about light, and drove to Wattens. Our target was The Swarovski Crystal Worlds which was opened in 1995 to mark the centennial anniversary of the company’s founding. Since then, this famous attraction has brought moments of wonder to over sixteen million visitors from all around the world.



The place is absolutely beautiful, and their exhibitions are amazing to say the least. For me the pièce de résistance was Cinderella’ glass slipper. Swarovski created a 221-faceted crystal slipper to commemorate Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The notorious slipper is made from pure Aurora Borealis crystal and reflects radiantly – all thanks to the team of eight technicians spent well over 150 hours making the scintillating piece.



A kiss on the hand

May be quite continental

But diamonds crystals are a girl's best friend