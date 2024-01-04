Domino Bikes

It was another clinic day, which meant going up to London Bridge again. It was another one of those days where the stress levels went sky-high again. It was supposed to be my first day back at the office, but because the appointment was arranged during the Christmas leave, I was only able to let my boss know that I needed to extend my annual leave. I had two hours to get the train, more than enough time then - well, actually we just made it. Glucose level, check. Weight, check. Temperature, normal. Blood pressure. This means taking off the pyjama top, and wrapping the cuff around the bicep. Yes, I know my hands are very cold, but please, let’s continue. Blood pressure, normal. Heart rate, bloody hell!! 140!! This should be below 100. Remember to let Dr A know. Ok, now please have breakfast, then medication. You have an hour before we leave and you also need to get dressed. Eventually we arrived at the station, and Adam was waiting to help us onto the train. The 0759 is the early office commute train, so I expected it to be full. There was a young lady standing where the ramp goes, and I expected her to step aside when the ramp was attached, nope, she saw us, watched the ramp get attached, and what did she do, walk right on the ramp as if out was placed just for her. That was not all, there were empty seats, but of course, she had to sit on the disabled assist seat. She saw me punch the wheelchair, lock it in place, and did she budge, not a chance. I stood by the wheelchair, and not her nor anyone else, offered up their seats. I would have most probably have said not - but hey, welcome to 2024!!

Just outside the Guy’s Center, there against the Grit Bin, were these three bikes. Were they knocked down, by someone who walked past in a hurry? Was the driver of the last bike in a hurry, and did they let the bike fall, which caused gathering others, the same fate? Or was it just a simple act of nature, as there were some very strong winds around? One hopes that none of the drivers, nor bystanders were injured in this fall