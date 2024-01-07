Random thoughts from the hill

Up on Reigate Hill again and just looking out over Reigate and Redhill. It’s just so peaceful looking over all the houses. It’s amazing that there are so many people in their own houses and homes. People fighting their own battles and their own demons. Of course I know that everything out there is not negative, there has to be some positivity out in the world, even over this small slice of world that I’m looking at. Is it negativity or positivity that motivates the world, and drives it one day at a time. Surely it has to be positivity. I cannot believe that there is more negativity than positivity. And why it is necessary, and why only select people have to deal with it. Or is it such that there is a huge amount of people that cope so well with the negativity. And what did they do to deserve it. Religion is driven by faith, and this faith can not be tested or proven. This faith is an intangible thing. I think I believe in karma, but of course, it’s all “faith” and belief. Why do I want to believe in karma? I think if we all believed that if you do good, it comes back to you, however many times it does. We’d all be doing good, right? But is it the only motivation to doing good? We’re coding it because we want good to come back to us? It’s this a win/wjn situation? But then there’s the huge moral question? Who decides if something is good or bad?