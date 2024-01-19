Papanași in the Sky

Friday and the end of the week. We had workshops the whole day and finished at 17:30 on a Friday evening. The team was absolutely wonderful and they thoroughly enjoyed the trainings. They expected the workshops to be the traditional PowerPoint deck of 10os of slides and were over the moon that they consisted of games. At the end of the day, we headed off NOR which the famous restaurant on the 36th floor of Sky Tower Building. It is supposedly the highest point in Bucharest where you can dine, and the view is breathtaking! I had the very delicious lasagne and which it off with the papanași which is a traditional Romanian dessert consisting of boiled or fried doughnuts/doughballs made of semolina and covered with sour cream and fruit jams. Thank you team of hosting me and spoiling me!!!