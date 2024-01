Home cooking

Here is nothing better than home cooking, and this tastes like absolute heaven compared to hospital food. Yeah, in know, it doesn’t taste much to beat hospital food. However, we’re fortunate to have our own chef, who makes every meal a wonderful gastronomic delight. And no, I wasn’t paid nor threatened with fear of death to say that! For those curious souls out there, this was arancini, with a sweet potato cheesy mash and sausages. and of course, I got the veggie version