Déjà vu

I had one day at home, and this morning, we repeated the same procedure again. This time with a little more urgency as the symptoms were a little more severe. Phone acute oncology, phone 999, wait for ambulance, and back to East Surrey. This time, we were placed in an isolation ward due to my son’s vulnerability. Again we had many doctors and medical staff come to see us. More poking and prodding, more bloods and more scans. We’ve had loads of stuff through the IV and eventually got transferred to his own isolate room in one of the new wards they opened tonight. The photo was taken waiting for lift home and I didn’t realise how black the evening was