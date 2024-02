Inside looking Out

Not sure if I’m inside looking out, or outside looking in? This is the fifth day in East Surrey, and he mostly slept. Being a Saturday it was fairly quiet in the ward. At 6 this morning his heart rate was dancing around 152. He’s still on many fluids and being supplemented with loads of essential minerals. Ten hours later, his heart rate has dropped to around 120. They still haven’t figured out what is pushing it so high.