Spiritual wellbeing

Today was another day full of medical plus other official visitors. The physio and OT people have been in many times. But the most important visitor had to be the Father from the nearby Horley Catholic Church. He listened to Chevy’s confession, and then performed the very special Anointing of the Sick which brings in spiritual and physical strength during illness. This was very special and meant a lot to Chevy. He also then administered the Eucharist as well. The Hospital Chaplain also popped in and gave him a wooden carved cross to hold onto in bed.