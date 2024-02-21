Previous
Spiritual wellbeing by jmdeabreu
129 / 365

Spiritual wellbeing

Today was another day full of medical plus other official visitors. The physio and OT people have been in many times. But the most important visitor had to be the Father from the nearby Horley Catholic Church. He listened to Chevy’s confession, and then performed the very special Anointing of the Sick which brings in spiritual and physical strength during illness. This was very special and meant a lot to Chevy. He also then administered the Eucharist as well. The Hospital Chaplain also popped in and gave him a wooden carved cross to hold onto in bed.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise